Lawyer Seeking $9.2M From Ex-Firm Fights Arbitration Bid

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A Houston lawyer who claims his former firm owes him $9.2 million as a payout of his capital account argues new evidence supports his position that his case against Williams Hart Boundas Easterby LLP belongs in court rather than in arbitration. Former partner Steven Kherkher on Friday told Harris County District Judge Rabeea Sultan Collier that his former colleagues made statements in a September conversation that "cast doubt on the veracity of the sworn affidavits" they filed with the court in February pushing for arbitration. The firm in January asked to move the dispute to arbitration after Kherkher sued the firm and...

