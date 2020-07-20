Lynn Pinker's $200K Arbitration Win Over Unpaid Fees Upheld

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court affirmed an arbitration award for Dallas-based Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann LLP against a former client over unpaid invoices, saying the client didn't prove the arbitration agreement was unconscionable. In a ruling issued Friday, a three-justice panel of the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas rejected arguments presented by former client Seth Washburne and his company, Thirsty 13th LLC. The law firm, formerly known as Lynn Pinker Cox & Hurst LLP, received an arbitration award of about $217,000 that included $150,616 in actual damages, $56,338 in attorney fees and $10,775 in arbitration costs, according to the opinion....

