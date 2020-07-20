Cancer Center Beats Ex-Lobbyist's $6M Claim At 2nd Circ.

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday upheld a bankruptcy court finding that an ex-lobbyist for 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc. is not owed $7 million in bonus pay, saying the letter of the law allows the bankrupt cancer chain to cap his bonus. In its opinion, the panel said that Andrew Woods' argument, that his bonus payments were based on work he had already done and therefore vested like retirement benefits, ignores the fact he is seeking payment ahead of schedule, and the law expressly allows companies to cap accelerated payments. "Whatever its intuitive appeal, Woods' position is incompatible with the plain language...

