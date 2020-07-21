United Airlines Hit With EEOC Suit Over AA Meetings For Pilot

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission slapped United Airlines with a religious discrimination suit in New Jersey federal court Monday, alleging the airline unlawfully required a Buddhist pilot to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings even though the "monotheistic" content contradicted his religious beliefs. The EEOC says United Airlines engaged in discriminatory employment practices by failing to accommodate pilot David Disbrow's Buddhist beliefs by rejecting his requests to attend a Buddhist-based recovery program in lieu of Alcoholics Anonymous after he lost his medical certificate following an alcohol dependent diagnosis. Disbrow, who has been employed by United Airlines as a pilot for over 30 years and is...

