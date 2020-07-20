'Clash Of Clans' Maker Can't Escape Claims In Patent Fight

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 11:04 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has denied a bid by the company behind the popular "Clash of Clans" mobile game to rule that it did not infringe Japanese game maker Gree Inc.'s patents, the latest in the two video game makers' legal battle. In a report and recommendation issued Saturday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne said he would deny Supercell Oy's request for a partial summary judgment that its "Clash Royale" and "Brawl Stars" mobile games did not infringe claims in two Gree patents. Supercell had notably argued that it did not infringe two method claims in Gree's patents because the...

