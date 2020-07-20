Attys Stuck With Slashed Fees After USAA Bad Faith Trial Win

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 11:31 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge on Monday refused to reconsider his ruling awarding only $179,000 of the $715,000 in fees requested by lawyers who helped a woman convince the court that USAA had acted in bad faith when it refused to cover her crash with an uninsured driver. In a two-page order, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon did not go into the details of the arguments made by plaintiff Peggy Foraker's attorneys, but simply stated the legal standard for a motion for reconsideration and said having reviewed the motion and associated briefing, he found "no basis for reconsideration." Foraker attorney Stephen Hendricks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS