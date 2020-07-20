Gov't Contracts Ruling Validates New Claim Theory

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT) -- It's not often that a new contract claim theory is established, but that is what has occurred in a series of recent decisions issued by the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals, or ASBCA. In Appeal of Chugach Federal Solutions Inc., the ASBCA has confirmed the viability of a novel negligent negotiations claim under the Contract Disputes Act, or CDA. According to the ASBCA, a contractor may assert a valid claim against the government if it violates the rules that govern discussions with offerors in a negotiated procurement under Part 15 of the Federal Acquisition Regulation. Many contractors are aware that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS