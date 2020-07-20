Telecoms Ask FCC To Make Pole Owners Split Upgrade Costs

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission should make a determination that owners of utility poles in areas without internet access must share the cost of replacing the poles when they're damaged, because it is unreasonable for telecommunications companies to bear the full cost, the agency heard. NCTA — The Internet & Television Association filed its petition on Thursday, asking the agency for a declaratory ruling that would require the utility pole owners to "engage in proportionate and equitable allocation of pole replacement costs." "Pole owners routinely incur pole replacement and upgrade costs, whether prompted by an attachment request or not," the trade group...

