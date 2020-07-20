Native Cig Co. Says NY Judge Should Snuff Out State's Suit

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- King Mountain Tobacco Co. has opposed the state of New York's request that a federal court keep jurisdiction over the state's suit against the Native American tobacco maker, saying claims King Mountain might have resumed shipping illegal cigarettes to New York are "flatly wrong." The state asked the court in June to grant it partial summary judgment on claims that King Mountain, which was founded by a member of the Yakama Nation in Washington, violated the federal Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking Act's reporting and registration requirements. But New York also asked the court to retain jurisdiction over certain claims in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS