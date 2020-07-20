FCC, Infrastructure Groups Reach 5G Tower Review Deal

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission announced Monday that it had reached an agreement with infrastructure groups to streamline the process of adding new equipment to existing tower sites as the commission works to speed 5G deployment. In a statement, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said the agreement — with the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation and the National Conference of State Historic Preservation Officers — would make it easier for critical equipment like backup generators or edge data centers to be installed in decades-old tower sites in small-site expansions for the 5G network rollout. According to Carr, the agreement streamlined historic preservation reviews...

