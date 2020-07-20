Apple Benefits From ITunes Gift Card Scams, Suit Says

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. isn't really trying that hard to combat thieves who trick people into making payments with iTunes gift cards because the tech giant gets to keep a chunk of the scammed proceeds, according to a proposed class action filed Friday in California federal court. Scammers have been preying upon the elderly and vulnerable by tricking them into paying fake taxes, hospital bills or debt collections by demanding iTunes gift cards over the phone, and Apple plays a vital role in that scheme by failing to prevent payouts to the scammers, according to the complaint filed by a group of scam...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS