Opioid Judge 'Concerned' About Amerisource Hiding Docs

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge on Monday ordered AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. to reevaluate why it hasn't produced key documents in opioid multidistrict litigation, saying Monday that he is "concerned" by new omissions and frequent changes in privilege designations. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster gave AmerisourceBergen a month to review which documents it wants to remain designated as privileged after plaintiffs attorneys accused the drug distributor of not promptly producing discovery documents, one of which includes an internal email chain that joked about "pillbillies" abusing painkillers. "The court is concerned by the rate of changed privileged designations and erroneous omissions in the sample of...

