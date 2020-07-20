Peloton Abusing IP To Monopolize Online Cycling, Rival Says

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 11:41 PM EDT) -- Exercise bike manufacturer Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC fired back Monday in a lawsuit brought by Peloton, accusing its larger rival of seeking to monopolize the concept of internet-connected cycling while engaging in a campaign to mislead consumers about the price of its product. Echelon said the patents Peloton Interactive Inc. points to in its suit are no good, and accused its competitor of using legal actions to gain an unfair advantage in the market. "Peloton's strategy in filing this lawsuit is simple: it wants to stifle competition by forcing its competitors to spend money litigating over patents that it likely knows...

