Home Aides Say Employers Selling Assets To Avoid Judgment

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 11:18 PM EDT) -- A class of home care aides claimed their employers were selling off real estate to avoid a potential $12.2 million judgment over unpaid wages, but the owners' attorneys shot back Monday that the "very salacious" accusations involved legitimate real estate investments that left the owners better off even if they were to settle or lose the suit. Steven Winslow, counsel for employees of Pittsburgh-based ComForCare Senior Services and Staff Source Inc., had sought a preliminary injunction in Pennsylvania state court on Friday blocking mother-and-daughter owners Anna Zaydenberg and Marsha Simonds, and their husbands, Lev Zaydenberg and Matthew Simonds, from selling their...

