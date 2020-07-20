White Applicants Sue UT Austin Over 'Odious' Racial Bias

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A pair of white students were denied admission to the University of Texas at Austin because of the school's "odious" practice of discriminating among applicants based on race, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Texas federal court. Arlington, Virginia-headquartered Students for Fair Admissions alleged UT Austin had violated federal and state laws by overly relying on race as a factor in admissions decisions, pointing to the experience of two white students who are members of the organization and who SFFA says were unfairly denied admission. SFFA said the Texas university felt "liberated" after a 2016 decision by the U.S. Supreme...

