PowerPlan Accused Of Phony Threats In $47M Monopoly Suit

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Atlanta-based software company PowerPlan Inc. is unfairly monopolizing the market for utility data management and making false threats to ax competition, according to former employees who say PowerPlan is telling clients of their tax consulting business that they have misappropriated its trade secrets.

Lucasys Inc. sued PowerPlan in a Georgia federal court Friday, seeking at least $47 million in trebled damages under the Clayton Antitrust Act for lost contracts and future revenue. The Georgia start-up says it can't develop better software that would be cheaper for clients because PowerPlan keeps blocking its progress by threatening customers with bogus claims that they'll...

