7th Circ. Says Sports Store Right To Fire Injured Ex-Manager

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- A sporting goods retailer correctly defeated a former Wisconsin store manager's accusation that it unlawfully failed to accommodate a permanent two-pound lifting limit and other restrictions that had been placed on her injured shoulder, the Seventh Circuit said Monday. The lower court properly determined that performing physical tasks such as lifting and reaching was a significant part of Angela Tonyan's work in Wisconsin for Dunham's Athleisure Corp. and that the permanent lifting and reaching restrictions a doctor imposed on her right shoulder kept her from being able to carry out those duties, a three-judge panel said. The trial judge correctly granted Dunham's...

