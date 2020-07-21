Judge Scolds DHS, USCIS Over 'Disdain' For FOIA Duties

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has scolded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for showing "disdain for their legal obligations" and expecting "special treatment" in a Freedom of Information Act suit seeking documents about the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy. U.S. District Judge Joshua D. Wolson slammed the federal agencies on Monday for ignoring the initial FOIA requests, its burden of proof obligations and even the judge's orders in the case requiring them to respond. "As nearly as the court can tell, DHS and USCIS think that they should get special treatment ... But being...

