FCC Shouldn't Be President's 'Speech Police,' Commish Says

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission shouldn't cave to executive pressure to become President Donald Trump's "speech police," a commissioner said Friday, as the agency prepares to receive a petition aimed at stripping social media platforms of their liability protections. Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said that the petition should hardly make it through the door, asking her fellow commissioners not to "take that bait." "While social media is frustrating, turning the FCC into the president's speech police is not the answer," she wrote. "If we honor the Constitution, we will dismiss this petition immediately." Rosenworcel's warning to her colleagues was slipped in at the...

