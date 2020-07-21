Disclosing Compliance Lessons To DOJ Presents Catch-22

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- As has been widely reported by compliance, white collar and regulatory defense practitioners, on June 1, the U.S. Department of Justice's Criminal Division once again amended its guidelines on prosecutorial evaluation of effective corporate compliance programs. Among other things, DOJ policy now expressly requires that companies account for and incorporate lessons learned — which refers to the detection and remediation of prior instances of misconduct — into their compliance materials.[1] The new DOJ guidance looks at whether "the company ha[s] a process for tracking and incorporating into its periodic risk assessment lessons learned ... from the company's own prior issues."[2] The...

