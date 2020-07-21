Kellogg Buyers Seek OK Of Renewed $20M False-Ad Deal

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A group of Kellogg customers urged a California federal judge Monday to bless a renewed $20 million class settlement resolving claims the company falsely labeled sugar-loaded cereals as "healthy," after the judge found the last attempt to have troubling provisions and outright legal errors. In their renewed motion for preliminary approval, the consumers said Kellogg Sales Co. refused to help revise the current proposed settlement agreement and, instead, wanted to negotiate a new deal, but the consumers said they believe the agreement in its current form is enforceable and approvable. "The court's previous order denying preliminary approval without prejudice primarily found...

