Postmates Can't Shake $11M Mass Arbitration Tab

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A Chicago federal judge ruled that Postmates has to face arbitration cases from a group of 200 couriers, refusing to disturb the arbitration provider's insistence that the company pay $11 million in fees before the unpaid wage proceedings could get in gear. Judge Mary M. Rowland granted the company and the workers' separate motions to compel arbitration, telling them Monday that they have to present their procedural arguments to an arbitrator rather than in court. Postmates Inc. wanted the court to tell the workers that they'd have to file 200 separate demands for arbitration because the joint filing violated a provision...

