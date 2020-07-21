State Farm Must Defend Fatal ATV Suit, 5th Circ. Says

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge wrongly relied on extrinsic documents to relieve State Farm Lloyds of its duty to defend a couple facing a suit over an ATV accident that killed their grandson, the Fifth Circuit has ruled. In a ruling issued Monday, the Fifth Circuit said under Texas law, State Farm has a duty to defend Janet and Melvin Richards in the lawsuit brought by daughter-in-law Amanda Meals over the 2017 death of 10-year-old Jayden Meals. The ruling comes after the Texas Supreme Court in March answered a certified question from the circuit court asking if the state recognizes a limited...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS