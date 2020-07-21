Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kraft Heinz Can't Get Clear Of Crystal Light False Ad Suit

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 3:22 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge won't let Kraft Heinz Co. out of a proposed class action alleging it falsely labels its Crystal Light drinks as free of artificial flavors, saying the proposed class has adequately pled that the malic acid in the drinks is both artificial and used as a flavor.

In an order published Monday, U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer sided with named plaintiffs Narguess Noohi and Robert Bryce Stewart III, saying the shortcomings that Kraft points to in its motion to dismiss are not fatal at this stage.

Noohi and Stewart, in their December suit, allege that Crystal Light...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!