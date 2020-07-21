Kraft Heinz Can't Get Clear Of Crystal Light False Ad Suit

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 3:22 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge won't let Kraft Heinz Co. out of a proposed class action alleging it falsely labels its Crystal Light drinks as free of artificial flavors, saying the proposed class has adequately pled that the malic acid in the drinks is both artificial and used as a flavor. In an order published Monday, U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer sided with named plaintiffs Narguess Noohi and Robert Bryce Stewart III, saying the shortcomings that Kraft points to in its motion to dismiss are not fatal at this stage. Noohi and Stewart, in their December suit, allege that Crystal Light...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS