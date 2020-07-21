Judge Restarts Challenge To Obama-Era Methane Rule

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A Wyoming federal judge on Tuesday revived a challenge to an Obama-era rule restricting methane emissions from natural gas wells on public and tribal lands after a California federal judge tossed the Trump administration's move to rescind the rule. U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl granted a request from North Dakota and several other states that said after the recent decision resurrecting the 2016 Waste Prevention Rule, which aims to reduce climate change-worsening methane emissions, the alleged harm the Obama rule would bring is once again imminent. The short order lifted the stay that had been in place since last year and...

