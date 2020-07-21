Cherokee Members Cite McGirt In Class Suit Over Court Fees

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Cherokee tribe members is seeking reimbursement for court fines and fees, saying the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma clarifies that the state and its counties and towns lacked jurisdiction to prosecute them. Cherokee member Tayleur Raye Pickup and others filed the proposed class action on Monday in Oklahoma federal court, seeking class certification for Native Americans prosecuted by the state or jurisdictions within it for traffic offenses or misdemeanor crimes allegedly committed within the Cherokee Reservation in northeastern Oklahoma. The Cherokee members pointed to the divided McGirt v. Oklahoma decision, which found that...

