Texas Panel OKs Expert Report In Sterilization Suit

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Tuesday rejected an anesthesiologist's challenges to an expert's report filed in support of a woman's claims she was involuntarily sterilized during a cesarean section, allowing the medical malpractice lawsuit to proceed. A three-justice panel of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston declined to give Dr. Luke David Walker an early exit from the lawsuit Priyanka Srivastava filed against him and five other medical professionals alleging they performed a tubal ligation, which caused permanent sterilization, without her knowledge or consent. The basis of her claim is that the medical staff failed to undertake a required "time out"...

