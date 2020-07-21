DC Circ. Enjoins Trump Replacement Of Tech Advisory Board

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has temporarily barred the Trump administration from replacing personnel at a group of federally funded international broadcasters, after a Trump appointee suddenly fired and replaced top executives and advisory board members at the nonprofit group with acting government officials. In a Tuesday order, Circuit Judges David S. Tatel, Thomas B. Griffith, and Patricia Millett granted an injunction pending the Open Technology Fund's appeal in a case against U.S. Agency for Global Media CEO Michael Pack's recent firings of the heads of OTF, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia, Middle East Broadcasting Networks and Office of Cuba Broadcasting....

