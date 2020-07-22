EPA Floats Long-Awaited Aircraft GHG Emissions Standards

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 12:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday proposed the nation's first-ever greenhouse gas emissions standards for aircraft, conforming to regulations set by a United Nations aviation regulatory body. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said the proposed rule matches fuel efficiency standards adopted by the International Civil Aviation Organization in 2017 that are designed to control carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide emissions. In addition, the EPA will use the same testing procedures instituted by ICAO to ensure compliance. The rule won't actually reduce emissions because domestic airplane makers have already begun working to meet the ICAO standards, but it does give the agency...

