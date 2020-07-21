Workers Say Fiat Bribed UAW Officials To Quash Grievances

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- A group of unionized workers at a Chrysler plant in Ohio have accused Fiat Chrysler of bribing senior auto workers' union officials to corrupt the collective bargaining process in order to suppress wages and derail workers' grievances, according to a new lawsuit filed in Ohio federal court. The group of 27 workers at a Chrysler plant in Toledo said in their lawsuit filed Monday that FCA US LLC, the United Auto Workers and its senior officials violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act by colluding to mislead workers about their grievances that officials swept under the rug. "FCA not only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS