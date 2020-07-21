YouTube Says It Can't Be Held Liable For Crypto Scam Vids

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- YouTube urged a California federal judge to toss claims that it should have prevented cryptocurrency scammers from impersonating blockchain startup Ripple Labs Inc., arguing that it is mostly protected from liability by federal internet laws. In its dismissal motion Monday, the video-sharing platform contended that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act grants it immunity from Ripple's state law right of publicity and unfair business practices claims because the statute relieves sites like YouTube of responsibility for content published by third parties. "Plaintiffs wish to hold YouTube liable for not acting more aggressively to monitor, block, and remove the material that...

