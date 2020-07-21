Longfin Consultant's Bid To Change $24M SEC Deal Denied

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday denied the request of a cryptocurrency company consultant to modify a June 2019 settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, saying no facts in the case have changed. Andy Altahawi and two other men agreed to settlements on June 7, 2019, with the SEC over allegations that they were involved in a scheme with now-shuttered cryptocurrency company Longfin Corp., and its CEO, Venkata Meenavalli. They sold $33 million worth of unregistered shares and capitalized on a stock price surge the company had after buying blockchain technology company Ziddu.com, the SEC said. The men...

