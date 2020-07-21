NLRB Makes It Easier To Fire Workers Over Profane Outbursts

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 2:32 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board made it easier Tuesday for employers to fire workers over offensive behavior during strikes and other labor actions, upending a standard that protected workers who cursed out their bosses and made racist comments. In changing its framework for analyzing whether workers' offensive statements are protected, the NLRB abandoned three context-specific tests it said had "failed to yield predictable, equitable results." (Jimmy Hoover | Law360) The NLRB reversed an agency judge's ruling that General Motors violated the National Labor Relations Act by suspending a worker who lobbed the F-word at a supervisor, changing its framework for analyzing...

