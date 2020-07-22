Senate Committee Approves FCC's O'Rielly For Another Term

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The Senate Commerce Committee approved another term for Republican FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly on Wednesday, sending consideration of his agency tenure to the full Senate for approval. Via voice vote, the committee approved President Donald Trump's March recommendation that O'Rielly be allowed to serve another five-year term. "It is with deep appreciation that I thank the members of the Senate Commerce Committee ... for considering and favorably recommending to the full Senate my nomination to serve a new term at the FCC," O'Rielly said in a statement Wednesday. "The committee takes its constitutional role in considering nominations seriously, and I am...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS