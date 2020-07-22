Sens. Call For NCAA Athlete 'Bill Of Rights' Amid Pay Debate

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Wednesday said during a Senate hearing that he and Sen. Cory Booker are working on federal legislation for a college athlete "Bill of Rights" that will not only allow athletes to monetize use of their names, images and likenesses, but negotiate revenue-sharing agreements with schools and conferences as part of sweeping reforms to college sports. This framework will protect college athletes' economic rights and health and safety "where the NCAA has too often failed," Blumenthal, D-Conn., said during the hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Protecting the Integrity of College Athletics. Specifically, it will allow college...

