Trump To Cut Unauthorized Immigrants From Census Data

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump issued a memo on Tuesday to exclude immigrants without legal status from this year's census count, escalating his battle against blue states with higher immigrant populations and so-called sanctuary policies shielding them. In the memo, Trump ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce to gather data to determine which residents who fill out the census are living in the U.S. illegally and exclude them from the apportionment base "to the extent feasible and to the maximum extent of the president's discretion under the law." The data derived from the decennial census is used to draw congressional districts and distribute...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS