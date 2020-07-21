10th Circ. Revives Casino 'Sex-Plus-Age' Firing Bias Suit

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Workers can press so-called sex-plus-age theories alleging employers violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act by discriminating against older members of one sex but not the other, the Tenth Circuit said Tuesday in a ruling reviving a suit over layoffs at Golden Mardi Gras Casino in Colorado. A three-judge panel said claims that casino operator Affinity Gaming discriminated against older women are viable under Title VII — which bans bias "because of sex" and other factors — even though that law does not address age, citing the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County that a worker has a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS