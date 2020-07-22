House Moves To Shield Media Agency From Trump Overhaul

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House passed a measure Tuesday to keep the president from tampering with the management of state-funded media organizations, following a controversy over the Trump administration's attempt to hollow out the ranks of broadcasters like Radio Free Europe. U.S. Rep. Bill Keating, D-Mass., introduced language to the National Defense Authorization Act meant to insulate the U.S. Agency for Global Media from political interference. The move comes shortly after a Trump appointee to be CEO of the agency, Michael Pack, tried to oust the board of Open Technology Fund, a web-based nonprofit. Pack lost a legal challenge to his move in...

