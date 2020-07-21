Actresses Want Weinstein Co. Liquidated, Rip 'Deathtrap' Deal

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Two actresses who say they were sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday to liquidate his entertainment company's estate, after a New York federal judge rejected a global settlement that the women slammed as a "deathtrap." In a 14-page motion, actresses Wedil David and Dominique Huett asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath to convert The Weinstein Co.'s Chapter 11 case into Chapter 7 proceedings. The pair argued that the entertainment company has achieved all it can in Chapter 11 by selling off most of its assets to Lantern Entertainment LLC — Spyglass Media Group LLC's predecessor —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS