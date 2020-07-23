Curtis Gains Former Cleary Disputes Partner In London

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- New York-headquartered international law firm Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle LLP has hired a former Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP lawyer to serve as a disputes partner in its London office, saying his practice focuses on complex commercial and investment treaty arbitration and transnational litigation. Milo Molfa, an experienced advocate and international arbitration attorney who joined Curtis London on July 17, has appeared before tribunals in frequently selected arbitral seats under the rules of institutional and ad hoc arbitration regimes, Curtis said on Monday. "I am honored to join Curtis' preeminent disputes practice and I look forward to working with...

