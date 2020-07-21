Producer Sues Film Academy For Refusing Social Media Vote

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Hollywood producer behind the films "Pulp Fiction" and "Get Shorty" has authored a real life drama by suing the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in California court, claiming its board violated academy bylaws by refusing to vote on his proposal to boost the organization's social media presence. Michael Shamberg said in his complaint on Monday that he is a longtime member of the academy in good standing, and that the organization's bylaws allow for any member to propose changes to the bylaws through a two-thirds vote of its board of governors or a majority vote of the members,...

