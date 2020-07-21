Lockheed Workers' Discovery Bid Blocked In Race Bias Suit

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday blocked workers' bid to begin gathering evidence in a suit accusing Lockheed Martin Corp. of using a biased performance review system, holding that the workers haven't demonstrated that discovery is likely to produce information to bolster their case for classwide relief. Lead plaintiffs Vernon Ross and Debra Josey allege in their 2016 suit that the company's annual performance review system is "flawed in both design and implementation" because it leads to lower ratings for Black workers than for their white colleagues. The workers had requested six months of pre-class certification discovery to supplement documents produced...

