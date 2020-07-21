NY Gov. Announces State's 2nd Offshore Wind Solicitation

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced Tuesday a second solicitation for renewable energy project proposals, calling the request the largest ever put forth in the United States and saying it could secure the energy needed to power 1.5 million homes. In a statement detailing the plan, the governor said the state is seeking to procure 4,000 megawatts of clean energy, 2,500 of which will come from offshore wind projects and the remaining wattage is to be generated from land-based, large-scale renewable sources, including solar panels. The strategy also includes a total investment of $400 million, through both public and private...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS