Early Appeal Denied In Investors Bancorp Stock Award Suit

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 11:01 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor has refused a bid by Investors Bancorp for a midcase state Supreme Court appeal following the rejection of a motion to dismiss class challenges to hefty stock awards for two of the New Jersey-based bank's top officers. In a 13-page order Tuesday, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III denied a request by Investor Bancorp officers that he certify an appeal so the justices can take up questions of law related to his April decision that kept the suit alive. "After careful review, I am satisfied the opinion does not decide a substantial issue of material importance such...

