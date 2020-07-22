Sprint Trims VoP Patent Suits Against Telecoms

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Sprint has dropped some parts of its patent disputes in Delaware federal court against several telecom companies over Voice-over-Packet technology that facilitates phone calls in an "effort to streamline the proceedings for trial." The joint stipulations and orders, signed Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, come more than two years after Sprint accused WideOpenWest Inc., Atlantic Broadband Finance LLC, TPG Global LLC and their subsidiaries of infringing 15 VoP patents. TPG has since been dismissed from the case, court documents show. Under the orders, Sprint and WideOpenWest, Atlantic and various TPG-owned affiliates agreed to toss out the claims with regard...

