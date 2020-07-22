$3M Apyx Settlement In Securities Suit Gets Initial OK

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has greenlit a $3 million cash settlement resolving class action claims that plastic surgery device manufacturer Apyx Medical Corp. concealed disappointing study results for a skin-tightening product from its shareholders. U.S. District Judge Susan C. Bucklew granted preliminary approval Tuesday of the deal proposed on July 10, which said the $3 million represents a recovery of about 16.4% of the total potential maximum damages available in the suit. Judge Bucklew also certified a class of investors who bought Apyx stock or options or sold out options between Dec. 21, 2018, and April 1, 2019, for settlement purposes only....

