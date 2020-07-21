4 Toledo City Council Members, Atty Indicted In Bribery Case

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Four members of the Toledo City Council and an attorney were hit with a 13-count indictment on Tuesday charging them in Ohio federal court with orchestrating an alleged bribery and extortion scheme that included shaking down local businesses for cash or other valuable items in exchange for favorable votes on council items. The indictments come after the five were charged with the alleged crimes on June 30 in a federal criminal complaint. "Today's indictment is the next step in the process of ensuring accountability and maintaining the public's trust in its elected officials in the city of Toledo," said U.S. Attorney...

