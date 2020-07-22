Pattern Energy Looks To Ax Suit Over $6.1B Go-Private Deal

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Shareholders of renewable power company Pattern Energy raised only bogus allegations of conflicts of interest tied to Pattern's $6.1 billion sale to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, a private equity owner of the company has told a Delaware federal court. Private equity fund Riverstone Holdings LLC urged the court Tuesday to toss claims by Water Island Capital LLC and other investors that shared board members and executives between Pattern Energy and a company with which it would be merged in the deal — Pattern Energy Group Holdings 2 LP, also known as Pattern Development — pushed for the sale because it...

