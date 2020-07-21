Maxwell Wants Feds And Boies Silenced In Sex Abuse Case

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 11:24 PM EDT) -- British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who pled not guilty last week to charges of luring minors for sex with Jeffrey Epstein, asked a New York federal judge Tuesday to stop prosecutors and lawyers for witnesses, including David Boies, from talking to the press about her case. Boies and fellow Boies Schiller Flexner LLP attorney Sigrid McCawley, who are representing accusers of the late financier Epstein and Maxwell in civil cases, made several "presumptively prejudicial statements" recently, in violation of local court rules, Maxwell argued in her gag bid. "Following the detention hearing on July 14, 2020, Mr. Boies, counsel for one of...

