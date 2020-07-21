Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Burger King Beats Vegan's 'Impossible Whopper' Suit

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 11:21 PM EDT) -- Burger King has escaped a proposed class action claiming the fast-food chain misled vegan patrons into thinking its Impossible Whoppers are meat-free, with a Florida federal judge ruling Burger King "promised a non-meat patty and delivered."

U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal issued an order Monday tossing lead plaintiff Phillip Williams' claim that Miami-headquartered Burger King Corp. had breached its contract with him by cooking the plant-based patty of his Impossible Whopper on the same grill as traditional patties.

"Plaintiffs' argument ... loses momentum when they claim there was a presumption the 'Impossible' patties would be cooked on a different grill than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!