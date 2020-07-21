Burger King Beats Vegan's 'Impossible Whopper' Suit

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 11:21 PM EDT) -- Burger King has escaped a proposed class action claiming the fast-food chain misled vegan patrons into thinking its Impossible Whoppers are meat-free, with a Florida federal judge ruling Burger King "promised a non-meat patty and delivered." U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal issued an order Monday tossing lead plaintiff Phillip Williams' claim that Miami-headquartered Burger King Corp. had breached its contract with him by cooking the plant-based patty of his Impossible Whopper on the same grill as traditional patties. "Plaintiffs' argument ... loses momentum when they claim there was a presumption the 'Impossible' patties would be cooked on a different grill than...

